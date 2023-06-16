Planisphere: Your friend for finding stars and constellations

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 4

A planisphere will teach you what stars and constellations are overhead for any night of the year.

It’s summertime in the Northern Hemisphere and it’s a great time to stargaze! Learn how to use a planisphere – a very handy tool – to locate stars and constellations. It’s fun and easy!

Order your planisphere today! Be sure to order it for your hemisphere and latitude.

What is a planisphere?

If you want to learn the stars and constellations, then you need a planisphere. A planisphere is a rotating star locator. In fact, it shows you what’s overhead any night of the year. So all you have to do is to turn the wheel until you’ve aligned your date with the time of night you want to look. Then the stars and constellations in view on the wheel are the same as those above your head. Furthermore, unlike most sky charts, a planisphere never goes out of date. Plus, it always stays in step with the motions of the heavens.

Top tips and how to use one

Joining history

By the way, in learning to use a planisphere, you’re joining the distinguished company of some of history’s most famous stargazers. Jakob Bartsch – son-in-law of Johannes Kepler, discoverer of Kepler’s laws of planetary motion – made the first star chart to bear the name planisphere in 1624.

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Miguel Ventura in Fafe, Portugal, captured this image on August 28, 2022, and said: “Every now and then and in addition to its natural beauty, the night sky and the whims of the universe offer us moments like this. We can see the Pleiades and the constellation of Taurus with the planet Mars between these two … below near the horizon the imposing constellation of Orion appears.” Thank you, Miguel! Learn what you’re looking at in the night sky with a planisphere. That way you can pick out stars and constellations like those in this image.

Bottom line: The first step to learning the night sky is being able to identify stars and constellations. And a planisphere is an easy-to-use tool that can help you do that.

The post Planisphere: Your friend for finding stars and constellations first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/space/why-do-i-need-a-planisphere/