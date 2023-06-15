Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Install Roll-Out Solar Array

Articles

Astronaut Woody Hoburg points the camera toward himself and takes an out-of-this-world “space-selfie” during a spacewalk on June 9, 2023.

Expedition 69 Flight Engineers Woody Hoburg and Steve Bowen of NASA began a spacewalk at 8:42 a.m. EDT to install an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1B power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

Hoburg, designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), is wearing a suit with red stripes. Bowen, designated extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2), is in an unmarked suit. Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

