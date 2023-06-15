Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

The Paris Air Show, one the oldest and largest aerospace events in the world, is back at Le Bourget from 19 to 25 June. ESA is taking part to showcase the Agency’s latest accomplishments, highlight upcoming endeavours and present what’s next in the European Space Agency’s long-term ambitions. There will also be an intense week-long programme of lively panels and sessions, some of which will be livestreamed on ESA Web TV and Twitter. So, whether you are in Paris or not, you can join us at Le Bourget by watching our broadcasts!

Read more https://one.esa.int/About_Us/Exhibitions/Paving_the_way_for_a_new_era_in_space_ESA_s_ambitions_at_the_Paris_Air_Show_2023