Category: Space Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

ESA’s pair of Sun-watching Proba-3 satellites have been placed in take-off configuration, one on top of the other, for testing in simulated launch and space conditions at IABG in Germany, ahead of their planned lift-off next year.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Proba_Missions/Sun-watching_Proba-3_formation_flyers_tested_for_take-off