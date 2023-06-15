NASA Astronauts Prepare for Spacewalk Live on NASA TV

Articles

NASA astronauts (from left) Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will install a set of new roll-out solar arrays on the space station during today’s spacewalk.

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Steve Bowen is now underway and is also available on the NASA app, the space station blog and the agency’s website.

The crew members of Expedition 69 are preparing to exit the International Space Station‘s Quest airlock for a spacewalk expected to begin about 8:55 a.m. EDT and last about six hours.

Hoburg and Bowen will install an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1B power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

The new array is 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original array, which is 112 feet long by 39 feet wide. Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once this array is installed, will enable a 30% increase in power production over the station’s current arrays.

Hoburg will serve as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will wear a suit with red stripes. Bowen will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) and will wear the unmarked suit. The spacewalk will be the tenth for Bowen and the second for Hoburg.

