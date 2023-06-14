Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

The moon is just light-seconds away. And Jupiter – the biggest planet in our solar system – is light-minutes away. But they orbit around the sun on nearly the same plane. So sometimes we see them pass close in our sky. On the morning of June 14, 2023, the moon and Jupiter were near one another, as seen by people around the globe. It was beautiful! Here are some of the best photos of that event from the EarthSky community.

Bottom line: Moon and Jupiter photos – June 14, 2023 – from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who submitted! Submit your photo here.

The post Best photos: Moon and Jupiter, June 2023 first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/best-photos-moon-and-jupiter-june-2023/