House-sized asteroid 2023 LZ to pass Earth

Asteroid 2023 LZ to pass Earth

At 18:36 UTC (1:36 p.m. CDT) on June 14, 2023, newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will pass Earth inside the moon’s orbit. The asteroid spans about 33 to 105 feet (10 to 32 meters). Or, as NASA said on its website, it’s house-sized. The Pan-STARRS 2 observatory in Hawaii just discovered asteroid 2023 LZ a few days ago, on June 10, 2023.

The space rock will pass about 197,000 miles (317,000 km) from Earth’s surface. In comparison, the moon is about 239,000 miles (384,000 km) from Earth.

Despite its relatively large size and nearness, there’s nothing to fear. Asteroid 2023 LZ will not hit Earth.

Tomorrow, newly-discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will pass 0.83 Lunar distances from Earth. It is 10-32 meters wide. pic.twitter.com/qDKNzclXjr — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) June 13, 2023

Newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will buzz past Earth at 18:36 UTC (1:36 p.m. CDT) on June 14, 2023. It’ll come within the moon’s orbit, passing us at about 4/5s the moon’s distance. In this diagram, the gray ring represents the moon’s orbit. And the green arrow represents the passage of asteroid 2023 LZ. Image enhanced by EarthSky. Image via IAU Minor Planet Center

How big, in order to strike Earth?

Our solar system formed from a vast cloud of gas and dust in space. Solid materials coalesced out of that cloud. And there’s still lots of leftover debris from the process that created the sun and planets, moving in the space of the solar system. These are the asteroids and comets.

NASA estimates that about 48.5 tons (44 metric tonnes) of meteorites hit Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in Earth’s atmosphere, leaving bright trails fondly called “shooting stars.”

The Planetary Science Institute estimates that a space rock has to be at least 16 feet (5 meters) wide when it first meets Earth’s atmosphere in order to make it all the way to Earth’s surface.

Asteroid 2023 LZ spans about 33 to 105 feet (10 to 32 meters). So it is larger enough that – if it were to strike Earth’s surface – some fragments of it would likely reach to Earth’s surface. Now consider that Earth’s surface is mostly water. Most meteorites that do strike Earth fall into the ocean.

House-sized asteroids like 2023 LZ only very rarely strike us. Consider the approximately 59-foot-wide (18-meters-wide) space rock that entered Earth’s atmosphere at a shallow angle on February 15, 2013. The Chelyabinsk meteor broke windows in six Russian cities and sent some 1,500 people to seek medical aid, mostly for flying glass. It was briefly brighter than the sun as it fell through our skies, visible as far as 60 miles (100 km) away.

The Chelyabinsk meteor was the largest known natural object to have entered Earth’s atmosphere since the 1908 Tunguska event.

Another recent close approach

Asteroid 2023 LZ comes on the heels of another asteroid, 2023 LS, which snuck past Earth on June 9 at only a quarter of the distance to the moon. This asteroid, however, was quite a bit smaller, measuring about 6 to 20 feet (2 to 6 meters) across. 2023 LS’s discovery came after its closest approach. The reason scientists didn’t find it earlier was because they were blinded by the sun. The asteroid came from the direction of the bright sun, which is a weak spot in our defense against asteroids.

Fortunately, the European Space Agency (ESA) has a planned mission, called NEOMIR, which would be able to detect asteroids such as this that come at us from the direction of the sun. And Chelyabinsk was another asteroid that approached Earth from the direction of the sun.

Newly-discovered #asteroid 2023 LS snuck up on us. Thought to be 2-6 meters wide, it passed almost as close to Earth as our geostationary satellites. It came from the direction of the Sun, so it was not discoverable until after its close approach on June 9. pic.twitter.com/xeGH0FhiLG — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) June 12, 2023

Earth lives in a shooting gallery of solar system debris. NASA’s Asteroid Watch keeps track of known asteroids in the inner solar system. Image via NASA

Bottom line: Newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will safely buzz past Earth at 4/5 the distance to the moon on June 14, 2023. NASA said the asteroid is house-sized.

