Europe’s Ariane 5 rocket is being prepared for its final flight. You can follow the launch live on ESA Web TV. Flight VA261 will lift off as soon as 16 June at 23:26 CEST, pending suitable conditions for launch.

Broadcast begins 22:55 CEST/21:55 BST on ESA Web TV

Liftoff scheduled for 23:26 CEST/22:26 BST/21:26 UTC/18:26 Kourou

