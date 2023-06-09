NASA Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Install Solar Array

Articles

NASA astronauts (from left) Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will install a set of new roll-out solar arrays on the space station during today’s spacewalk.

Expedition 69 Flight Engineers Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA began a spacewalk at 9:25 a.m. EDT today to install an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1A power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

Bowen, designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), is wearing a suit with red stripes. Hoburg, designated extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2), is in an unmarked suit. Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

