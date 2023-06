Articles

NASA invites media to attend the first major asteroid sample recovery rehearsal for its OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission on Tuesday, June 27, to Thursday, June 28, at Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado.

