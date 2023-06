Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 17:56 Hits: 0

As part of a Biden/Harris initiative, NASA will award more than $5 million in funding to seven Women’s Colleges and Universities (WCUs) to research and develop strategies that increase retention of women in STEM degree programs and careers.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-5-million-to-women-s-colleges-tackling-stem-gender-gap