Canadian wildfire smoke covers northeastern US

Canadian wildfire smoke covers northeastern U.S.

The Northeastern United States is suffering from hazy skies and poor air quality due to wildfires in Quebec, Canada. NASA’s Earth Observatory said that lightning sparked some of these wildfires. And Quebec’s fire prevention agency said that in an average year, they see about 300 hectares burned by this time of year, but this year, more than 226,000 hectares (872 square miles) have already burned. The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore also said that the wildfire smoke should affect the United States for the rest of the week, with concentrations going up and down.

When under an air quality alert, people should consider modifying their activities and spending less time outdoors. It’s okay to skip that long run or move it indoors to a treadmill. Sensitive groups (children, the elderly, those with asthma, for example) may experience more serious health effects. You can check the map here to see which areas are under air quality alerts.

The wildfire season in western Canada also got off to a bang earlier this year, with smoke from these fires affecting the U.S. as well.

A look at the Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke covers northeastern USThis was the scene on June 3, 2023, over Quebec, Canada. The Canadian wildfire smoke is now streaming across the Canadian/U.S. border into northeastern areas of the U.S. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this view. Image via NASA/ MODIS.

Fire danger in parts of the Northeast

And – to add fuel to the fire – portions of the Northeast are under an alert for critical fire weather from Michigan into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. On June 6, 2023, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said the Northeast would have:

… dry and breezy conditions favorable for wildfire-spread, along with the highly unusual chance of some dry lightning strikes in the Mid Atlantic.

Apocalyptic scenes in the Northeast

The wildfire smoke is affecting the skies and air quality for millions of people in the Northeast. From milky colored skies to red suns and moons, residents have been taking notice.

More wildfire smoke

Other northern regions of the U.S. and, of course, parts of Canada are dealing with the wildfire smoke as well.

Bottom line: Canadian wildfire smoke pouring across the border is turning skies milky white in the northeastern U.S. Poor air quality will remain in these regions for much of the week.

