Dragon Cargo Craft Approaches Station Live on NASA TV

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship is pictured approaching the space station on June 5, 2021.

A SpaceX Dragon is on track to arrive at the International Space Station, Tuesday, June 6, with an expected docking of the cargo spacecraft about 5:50 a.m. EDT. Live coverage is underway on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

When it arrives to the space station, Dragon will dock to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

The uncrewed SpaceX Dragon successfully launched on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket at 11:47 a.m. on June 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying more than 7,000 pounds of research, hardware, and supplies to the International Space Station.

