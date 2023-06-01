The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Accelerating the Green Transition

Earth observation has been essential in identifying and monitoring climate change. Satellite data form the baseline for effective European mitigation and adaptation strategies to support the Green Transition, the European Union's Green Deal and the global goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

ESA has now concluded its initial phase of a pilot initiative in Austria that demonstrates the untapped potential of space technologies by providing actionable Earth observation information to accelerate the Green Transition for both society and the economy.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Accelerating_the_Green_Transition

