First SpaceX Starlink launch for June. Watch here

Starlink launches in 1st half of June 2023

SpaceX’s Starlink Group 2-9 launched on May 10, 2023. Image via SpaceX

Starlink Group 6-4: June 4, 2023, 9:56 – 13:36 UTC (5:56 a.m. – 9:36 a.m. EDT)

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 5-11: June 5, 2023, 6:15 – 13:06 UTC (2:15 a.m. – 9:06 a.m. EDT)

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 5-12: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 5-13: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 5-7: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 5-8: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-10: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-11: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-12: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-13: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-14: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink launches in 2nd half of June 2023

Starlink Group 6-15: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-16: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-17: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-18: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-20: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-22: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-23: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-5: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-6: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-7: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-8: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-9: DATE/TIME TBA

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

You can check back here or go directly to SpaceX’s YouTube channel for a livestream of the launch. Livestreams typically begin about five minutes before liftoff.

After launch, look for a train of lights

Following every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking:

What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?

What you’re seeing is the Starlink satellites moving into a higher orbit. You can check to see if they will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website.

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of May 2023, Starlink consists of over 4,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with designated ground transceivers. Overall, they provide internet access to more than 1.5 million subscribers.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back-to-back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. And eventually, SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000.

To begin with, most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But, then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because Starlinks are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Bottom line: SpaceX’s first Starlink launch for the month is currently scheduled from Florida between 9:48 – 13:28 UTC on June 4, 2023.

