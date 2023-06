Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 17:00 Hits: 2

Four-time astronaut Scott Kelly spoke with Space.com about UFOs and why air and space are so 'prone to optical illusions' that lead to reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-ufos-uap-worth-investigating