Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 18:14 Hits: 4

NASA has selected Osi Vision, LLC of San Antonio, to provide program support and course development/delivery for NASA’s Academy of Program/Project & Engineering Leadership Knowledge Services (APPEL KS) activities for the Agency.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-technical-workforce-training-contract