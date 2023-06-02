1st-ever Mars livestream! Watch it here

Articles

The 1st-ever Mars livestream is scheduled to begin at noon ET (16 UTC, 18 CEST) today and last for one hour.

Wow! A Mars livestream?!

What next? The European Space Agency (ESA) said today (June 2, 2023) that it intends to broadcast a livestream – the first ever – from the red planet Mars. The livestream will last for one hour, as live images stream down directly from Mars roughly every 50 seconds. The livestream is scheduled to begin today at noon ET (16 UTC, 18 CEST). Watch in the viewer above.

And get live updates via @esaoperations on Twitter and with the hashtag #MarsLIVE.

On Friday, join us for one hour of the first-ever #MarsLIVE stream??https://t.co/0pnQvr6teY To celebrate the 20th birthday of #MarsExpress, this will be the closest you can get to a live view from the Red Planet. Find out more?? https://t.co/jYz6k9ym6upic.twitter.com/Wgs9a41g8c — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) May 31, 2023

Will it work?

The images will come from the Visual Monitoring Camera on board ESA’s Mars Express orbiter. James Godfrey, Spacecraft Operations Manager at ESA’s mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, said:

This is an old camera, originally planned for engineering purposes, at a distance of almost three million kilometers [2 million miles] from Earth – this hasn’t been tried before and to be honest, we’re not 100% certain it’ll work … But I’m pretty optimistic. Normally, we see images from Mars and know that they were taken days before. I’m excited to see Mars as it is now – as close to a Martian ‘now’ as we can possibly get!

Mars Express 20th birthday

ESA wrote at its YouTube page:

On Friday, to celebrate the 20th birthday of ESA’s Mars Express, you’ll have the chance to get as close as it’s currently possible to get to a live view from Mars. Tune in to be among the first to see new pictures roughly every 50 seconds as they’re beamed down directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera on board ESA’s long-lived and still highly productive Martian orbiter.

Bottom line: The European Space Agency hopes to broadcast the 1st-ever Mars livestream today (June 2, 2023). Tune in at EarthSky.

