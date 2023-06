Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 18:51

NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 4:30 p.m. EDT today, Thursday, June 1, to provide an update on the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station – the first flight with astronauts on the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

