Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 12:35 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 3, to launch the company’s 28th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-sets-coverage-for-next-spacex-resupply-launch-to-space-station-1