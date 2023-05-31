Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 06:55 Hits: 1

Registration is now open for ESA’s first-ever Earth Observation Commercialisation Forum. Taking place at ESA Headquarters in Paris from 30 to 31 October 2023, investors, institutions, entrepreneurs and companies of any size from the Earth observation sector will now be able to come together and discuss the commercial potential and challenges of Earth observation, together with the technical, industrial and risk-capital support available to European companies.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Register_for_ESA_s_first_Earth_observation_commercialisation_event