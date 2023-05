Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 11:00 Hits: 2

The James Webb Space Telescope caught Saturn's icy moon Enceladus spraying a 'huge plume' of watery vapor far into space — and that plume may contain chemical ingredients for life.

Read more https://www.space.com/james-webb-telescope-discovers-gargantuan-geyser-on-saturn-moon