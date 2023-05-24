Station Resupply Mission Launching Live on NASA TV

Articles

Russia’s Progress 76 resupply ship is pictured approaching the station in July of 2020 packed with nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies.

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website now are providing live coverage of the launch of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Progress 84 is scheduled to lift off on a Soyuz rocket at 8:56 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 24 (5:56 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

After a two-orbit journey, Progress will dock to the station’s Poisk module at 12:20 p.m. NASA coverage will resume at 11:30 a.m. for rendezvous and docking

