Progress Cargo Craft Successfully Launches to Resupply Crew

The Progress 84 cargo craft is safely in orbit and headed to the station following a successful launch on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: NASA TV

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 84 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 8:56 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 24 (5:56 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The resupply spaceship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned, on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 69 crew members.

Progress will dock to the Poisk module at 12:20 p.m. Coverage on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website will resume at 11:30 a.m. for rendezvous and docking.

Progress will deliver about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the space station.

