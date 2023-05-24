The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Resupply Cargo Craft Docks to Station

Resupply Cargo Craft Docks to StationProgress 84 approaches the space station before docking at 12:19 EDT on May 24, 2023.

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 84 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s Poisk module at 12:19 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 24, following launch on a Soyuz rocket at 8:56 a.m. (5:56 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Progress is delivering about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the space station for the Expedition 69 crew.

