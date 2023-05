Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 15:07 Hits: 3

NASA and the U.S. Department of Education signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, strengthening the collaboration between the two agencies, including efforts to increase access to high-quality STEM and space education to students and schools across the nation.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-department-of-education-partnership-strengthens-stem-education