Fighting wildfires in France | FIRE Preview

Fighting wildfires in France | FIRE Preview Video: 00:12:42

Enjoy a sneak peek of ESA’s new documentary that looks at fire in all its fury - and how satellite technology is helping to mitigate this consequence of climate change. Join us on this journey as we meet the firefighter who fought one of the largest wildfires in his career, climate scientists working with satellite data, and the people on the frontline using these data to aid those affected. The full documentary will be released this summer.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2023/05/Fighting_wildfires_in_France_FIRE_Preview

