Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:01 Hits: 2

Virgin Galactic will launch its first spaceflight in two years on its reusable space plane Unity on Thursday (May 25), but exactly when the launch takes place will depend on what time its carrier plane takes off.

Read more https://www.space.com/virgin-galactic-unity-25-spaceflight-what-time