Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 07:45 Hits: 0

The Arctic, once again at the forefront of climate change, is experiencing disproportionately higher temperature increases compared to the rest of the planet, triggering a series of cascading effects known as Arctic amplification. As concerns continue to grow, satellites developed by ESA have become indispensable tools in understanding and addressing the complex dynamics at play and the far-reaching consequences for the environment and human societies.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Satellites_provide_crucial_insights_into_Arctic_amplification