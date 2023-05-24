The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Satellites provide crucial insights into Arctic amplification

Petermann Glacier in northwest Greenland

The Arctic, once again at the forefront of climate change, is experiencing disproportionately higher temperature increases compared to the rest of the planet, triggering a series of cascading effects known as Arctic amplification. As concerns continue to grow, satellites developed by ESA have become indispensable tools in understanding and addressing the complex dynamics at play and the far-reaching consequences for the environment and human societies.

