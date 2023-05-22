Four Axiom Mission-2 Astronauts Dock to Station

Articles

Four spaceships are docked at the space station including the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour and Freedom crew ships and Roscosmos’ Soyuz MS-23 crew ship and Progress 83 resupply ship.

Axiom Mission 2 astronauts Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi arrived at the International Space Station at 9:12 a.m. EDT Monday, May 22, on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Live coverage continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website for hatch opening and the welcome ceremony.

