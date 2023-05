Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 16:37 Hits: 2

NASA has selected a new mission to help humanity better understand Earth’s dynamic atmosphere – specifically, ice clouds that form at high altitudes throughout tropical and sub-tropical regions. The PolSIR instrument – short for Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer – will study such ice clouds to determine how and why they change throughout

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-mission-to-study-ice-clouds-help-observe-our-dynamic-atmosphere