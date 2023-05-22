Axiom Mission-2 Approaching Station Live on NASA TV

Articles

From left, Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi, Pilot John Shoffner, Commander Peggy Whitson, and Mission Specialist Ali Alqarni are pictured inside the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship. Credit: SpaceX

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website are providing live coverage for the arrival of the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) to the International Space Station. Ax-2 astronauts Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi are scheduled to dock at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday, May 22, to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

The NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams now are conducting integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft’s approach to the International Space Station. NASA maintains mission responsibility during integrated operations, which continues during the crew’s stay aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and concludes once Dragon exits the area of the space station.

When the Axiom Space Mission 2 arrives to the International Space Station, it will be the second mission with an entirely private crew to visit the orbiting laboratory.

The welcome ceremony is expected to start about 11:45 a.m. after the Dragon’s hatch opens at about 11:13 a.m. Live mission coverage will end with the conclusion of the ceremony.

The second all private astronaut mission lifted off at 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

