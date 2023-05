Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 21 May 2023 22:37 Hits: 3

The 600th person to enter Earth orbit, Rayyanah Barnawi of Saudi Arabia, is now on her way to the International Space Station on Axiom-2, the second commercial mission to fly there.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-ax-2-launch-600th-person-earth-orbit