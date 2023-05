Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 16:59 Hits: 2

NASA has announced eight winning teams and awarded $750,000 in prizes in the second phase of the agency's Deep Space Food Challenge. The winning teams will move on to compete in the third and final phase of the challenge.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-winners-announces-final-phase-of-space-food-challenge