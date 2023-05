Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023

After successfully launching the first pair of small satellites earlier this month from New Zealand, NASA and Rocket Lab are now targeting no earlier than 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday, May 22 (5:30 p.m. NZST), to launch the second pair of storm tracking CubeSats into orbit.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-rocket-lab-announce-coverage-for-second-tropics-launch