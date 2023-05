Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 22:14 Hits: 0

The four-person Ax-2 will launch at 5:37 p.m. ET on May 21 and arrive at the International Space Station about 16 hours later, if all goes according to plan.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-ax-2-astronaut-mission-go-for-launch