Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 10:00 Hits: 0

Kathy Lueders, who retired as NASA's human spaceflight chief at the end of April, will help SpaceX develop its giant new Starship deep-space transportation system.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-hires-nasa-human-spaceflight-chief-kathy-lueders