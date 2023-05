Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 19:58 Hits: 2

NASA will announce the second phase winners of its Deep Space Food Challenge, a global competition to help develop innovative food systems for future spacefarers on long-term exploration missions, on Friday, May 19.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/media-public-invited-to-meet-solvers-in-nasa-space-food-challenge