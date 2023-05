Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 12:34 Hits: 3

Help us visualise how much of the Universe we know and don’t know and win a trip to mission control as ESA’s Euclid mission launches into space no earlier than July to unlock the mysteries of the Dark Universe.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Euclid/CosmicMystery_Win_a_trip_to_Euclid_mission_control