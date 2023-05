Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 14:46 Hits: 2

Two NASA CubeSats designed to study tropical cyclones, including hurricanes and typhoons, successfully launched at 1 p.m. Monday NZST (9 p.m. EDT Sunday).

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-rocket-lab-launch-first-pair-of-storm-observing-cubesats