Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 08:19 Hits: 4

Millions of supporters avidly follow football clubs across Europe, from Manchester United to Bayern Munich. Now ESA is partnering with UEFA to use space to help ensure the safety of football fans and the sustainability of the sport – as well as exploring other ways in which space can help promote football.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/How_space_will_help_football_fans_to_celebrate_sport