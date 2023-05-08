The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Webb looks for Fomalhaut’s asteroid belt and finds much more

Astronomers used the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope to image the warm dust around a nearby young star, Fomalhaut, in order to study the first asteroid belt ever seen outside of our Solar System in infrared light. But to their surprise, they found that the dusty structures are much more complex than the asteroid and Kuiper dust belts of our Solar System. 

