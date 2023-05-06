The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Great Pacific Garbage Patch: An abundance of life

Category: Space Hits: 4

Here’s an amazing thread on Twitter by biologist Rebecca Helm of Helm Lab at Earth Commons Institute, Georgetown University. She is a jellyfish expert, who generally studies life on the high seas. The tweet – from May 5, 2023 – is about the abundance of life in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Be sure to read the full conversation on Twitter.

Bottom line: Be sure to click in, to read the full conversation on Twitter, in this amazing thread from a scientist who studies life on the high seas. It’s about the abundance of life in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Shoutout to Shireen Gonzaga for alerting us to this fascinating thread.

The post Great Pacific Garbage Patch: An abundance of life first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/great-pacific-garbage-patch-an-abundance-of-life/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version