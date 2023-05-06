Dragon Crew Ship Undocks to Move to New Port

Articles

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience is pictured during a relocation maneuver on April 5, 2021, carrying astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

The SpaceX Dragon, with Expedition 69 crew members Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard, has undocked from the Harmony module on the space-facing side of the complex, and is on its way to redock to the forward port of the module.

Redocking to the forward port of the module is planned for approximately 8:06 a.m. EDT, and is airing live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

This is the 27th spacecraft relocation in station history. The move is making room for the arrival of the uncrewed SpaceX Dragon carrying cargo to station as part of the company’s 28th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, targeted to launch in June.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 members are scheduled to return to Earth in August.

