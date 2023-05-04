Meteosat Third Generation's first stunning image

Articles

Europe’s latest weather satellite, the Meteosat Third Generation Imager, has just delivered its first image of Earth. What does this satellite do exactly? And what does this mean for weather forecasting? Learn more about the Meteosat Third Generation and how this new generation of satellites is set to revolutionise weather forecasting in Europe.

The Meteosat Third Generation image can be downloaded here.

