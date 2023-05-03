The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cosmonaut Spacewalkers Exiting Station Soon to Move Airlock

Cosmonaut Spacewalkers Exiting Station Soon to Move AirlockExpedition 69 Commander Sergey Prokopyev (left) is conducting his fifth career spacewalk. Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin (right) is conducting his third spacewalk.

NASA Television coverage is underway for today’s spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The duo, with assistance from European robotic arm operator cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will relocate an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module on the International Space Station. Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Prokopyev and Petelin will exit out of the Poisk module at about 4:05 p.m. EDT. Prokopyev is wearing the Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing the suit with blue stripes. This is the fifth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the third for Petelin. It is the fifth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 262nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

