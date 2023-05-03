Cosmonauts Begin Spacewalk to Move Experiment Airlock

Articles

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin work to remove a radiator from the space station’s Rassvet module during a spacewalk on April 19, 2023.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin began a spacewalk at 4:00 p.m. EDT to relocate an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module with assistance from European robotic arm operator cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Prokopyev is wearing an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing the suit with blue stripes. This is the fifth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the third for Petelin. It is the fifth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 262nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

