Cosmonauts Move Experiment Airlock and Complete Spacewalk

Spacewalkers Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin work outside the space station to install an experiment module on the Nauka science module with assistance from the European robotic arm. Credit: NASA TV

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk May 3 at 11:11 p.m. EDT after 7 hours and 11 minutes.

Prokopyev and Petelin completed their major objectives, which included relocating an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module with assistance from European robotic arm operator cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

This was the fifth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the third for Petelin. It is the fifth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 262nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

The two Roscosmos cosmonauts will also conduct a spacewalk on Friday, May 12, to deploy a radiator on Nauka and connect mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic lines.

