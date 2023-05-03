Articles

Would you like easy access to EarthSky’s astronomy and space information? You can add an icon to the home screen on your phone as a daily reminder to check our site for what’s happening in the sky tonight and breaking space news. Once it’s on your home screen, our site is just a simple tap away. Follow the steps below for how to add the EarthSky icon to your phone’s home screen.

On iOS

To add the EarthSky.org website as an icon to your home screen, follow these easy steps. It works for any website you’re interested in!

Open Safari (or your preferred web browser on your phone) and go to EarthSky.org At the bottom of the screen below the url, tap the box with an arrow up Then scroll down and tap “Add to Home Screen” Now you can edit the name and precise url, if desired. Voilà! You’re all set up!

On Android

And here’s how to add the EarthSky.org website as an icon to your home screen on an Android phone:

Open Chrome (or your preferred web browser on your phone) and go to EarthSky.org At the right side of the screen, to the right side of the url, tap the three dots Then tap “Add to Home screen” Now you can edit the name and precise url, if desired. Quick! Go check it on your phone! How does it look?

Here are some Android screenshots

Bottom line: Add EarthSky to the home screen on your phone for easy access to our stories and night sky information. Here’s how to do it!

