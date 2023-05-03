Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

Video: 00:34:37

ESA astronaut candidates Sophie Adenot, Pablo Álvarez Fernández, Rosemary Coogan, Raphaël Liégeois and Marco Sieber took up duty at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) on 3 April 2023 to be trained to the highest level of standards as specified by the International Space Station partners.

Watch the replay of their first news conference from EAC in Cologne, Germany.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2023/05/ESA_s_Astronaut_Class_of_2022_first_news_conference