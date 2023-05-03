The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA’s Astronaut Class of 2022 | first news conference

ESA astronaut candidates Sophie Adenot, Pablo Álvarez Fernández, Rosemary Coogan, Raphaël Liégeois and Marco Sieber took up duty at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) on 3 April 2023 to be trained to the highest level of standards as specified by the International Space Station partners. 

Watch the replay of their first news conference from EAC in Cologne, Germany.

